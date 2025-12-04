FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale barbecue spot is getting a smoky send off.

Known for its St. Louis-style ribs and chopped pork, Tom Jenkins’ Bar-B-Q announced it is closing its doors on Dec. 21 after 36 years in business.

Owner Harry Harrell called the restaurant’s closure “bittersweet.”

Citing rising food prices, lack of take-out orders and increased labor and insurance costs, the owner said it was time to retire.

