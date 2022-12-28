DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said are searching for a driver who, they said, struck a toddler in Deerfield Beach and fled the scene, sending the young victim to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child being struck along the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the child was playing in a parking lot when they ran onto incoming traffic.

That was when, detectives said, the driver hit the victim and left the scene.

Paramedics have transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

At this time, the case remains an active investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.