FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl was found not breathing in the water of a hotel pool in Fort Lauderdale.

At around 7:00p.m. Saturday night, first responders responded to call of a toddler in the pool at the Sheraton at Cypress and Andrews.

According to officials somebody pulled the girl out of the water and began CPR.

First responders rushed her to Broward Health immediately, and it is currently unknown if the child was able to pull through.

How exactly she ended up in the water is under investigation by police.

