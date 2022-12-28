DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have found a driver who, they said, struck a toddler in Deerfield Beach and fled the scene, which sent the young victim to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a child being struck along the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the child was playing in a parking lot when they ran onto incoming traffic.

That was when, detectives said, the driver hit the victim and left the scene.

Paramedics have transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

On Thursday, the child was discharged from the hospital.

According to BSO, a suspect was identified, located and criminal cited.

