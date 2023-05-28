POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a toddler dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just after 1:45 p.m., Saturday.

Paramedics airlifted the child to an area hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

BSO detectives said representatives with their Child Protective Investigation Section have been contacted, as they continue to investigate the shooting.

