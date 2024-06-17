CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a toddler to the hospital after being pulled from the water unresponsive in Coral Springs.

7News cameras captured police tape surrounding a home on Northwest 95th Avenue, near 25th Court, Sunday night.

Coral Springs Police said they responded to a report of a pediatric drowning at the residence.

Investigators said officers arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on the 1-and-a-half-year-old victim.

Officers took over CPR before Coral Springs Fire Rescue units arrived.

Paramedics rushed the child to Broward Health Coral Springs in critical condition.

