FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two adults and one toddler were taken to the hospital after they came under fire in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting along the 900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

“Caller advised that it was a drive-by, caller advised, female advised she was shot,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “Rescue 46, you’re being added as an additional rescue for the shooting, 657 Northwest Ninth Street.”

“I’m on Seventh Ave. and Fourth Street. We’re pulling up to the shooting now,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“I’ve got an adult female, adult male and a pediatric trauma alert,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Paramedics transported all three patients to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. As of late Friday night, their conditions are unknown.

Investigators said there are two other locations, blocks apart from one another, connected to the shooting.

7News captured a heavy police presence in the parking lot of a strip mall, as well as a gray SUV with bullet holes in the rear driver’s side window that was cordoned off with crime scene tape. Cameras also captured clothes scattered on the ground.

Family members showed up at the strip mall. They were crying and shocked to see the SUV, and they wanted information from police officers about their relatives.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting or a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

