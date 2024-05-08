FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a demolition day at Fort Lauderdale’s City Hall.

Heavy equipment is in place to begin the process of bringing down the building that opened in 1969. it served as a cornerstone of the community until its closure last year.

As crews prepared the building, they stumbled across a time capsule buried in a wall. In it, they found several items including city and state flags, a 1967 Fort Lauderdale annual report, and a newspaper from 1968.

“As we witness the symbolic dismantling of our City Hall today, we acknowledge the transition from one era to another,” said Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale. “While this structure has beautifully served us, the evolving needs of our city compel us to embrace change, a testament to our resilience.”

The building has been closed since it suffered major damage during last year’s historic flooding.

Since then, the city workers have been scattered among home offices and rented spaces as officials decide on a permanent location.

