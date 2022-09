MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki hut was torched in a South Florida community.

Fire raced through the structure in a residential neighborhood along Aztec Boulevard, Monday.

All that was left of the hut was it’s frame. The rest was destroyed by flames.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading any further.

The cause of the fire is not known.

