DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to put out a fire at a tiki hut that spread to a home in Dania Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the flames broke out near Griffin Road and 27th Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said the hut caught fire, which then extended to a residential structure.

7SkyForce captured the damage done to the tiki hut.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames and keep the fire contained.

The home was safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

