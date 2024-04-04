WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A water main break in the city of Weston prompted school district officials to cancel classes for Thursday at two schools.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday night that they have cancelled classes on Thursday at Cypress Bay High School and Falcon Cove Middle School.

Parents and staff of both schools were notified of the school closures.

Crews are working on repairing the damaged line, and classes are expected to resume at both schools on Friday.

