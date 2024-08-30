FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school honored the civil rights icon and trailblazer it was named after.

Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale celebrated the civil rights leader, Friday afternoon.

Fifty-seven years ago on Friday, Marshall made history by becoming the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Students presented research projects on his life and work. It was an opportunity for them to learn about perseverance, justice and the power of education.

“It’s an honor for us to pause, so that as our scholars grow into this school year, we emulate the beliefs of Justice Marshall, where he believed in justice and equality for all scholars,” said Angeline Flowers, the school’s principal.

Community leaders also shared their thoughts on Marshall’s impact.

