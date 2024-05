FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are ready to soar over South Florida.

They’re in town for the 2024 Fort Lauderdale Air Show this weekend.

The Thunderbirds are heading the event, which will feature several other air teams performing in the sky.

The show kicks off Saturday morning.

