MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - TikTok threats had families across the country on edge, and schools in South Florida were no exception..

Things escalated in Miramar when a firearm was found in a backpack, a scare at Miramar High forced a lockdown Friday.

Police were seen on campus afterm, they said, a loaded gun was found in a student’s book bag.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested.

“It was crazy, really. I don’t know why they bring a gun. If they have problems with the school, they should tell an adult,” said student Kimara Saez.

A few miles north of Miramar High, it was another frightening scene inside a classroom at South Plantation High School.

The campus went to code red after rumors spread of a gun on campus.

Officers went room by room to check, but no gun was found.

Adding to the chaos, a gas leak forced an evacuation.

These situations have only added to concerns that are mounting nationwide.

“America’s education system is under attack right now,” said Broward Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

There was a vague threat of violence at schools across the country on TikTok, which law enforcement officials now agree is not credible.

“Under attack by a social media platform that will not intervene when it is necessary,” said Cartwright.

“The corporate entities behind TikTok or Facebook or Instagram cannot be excused from the responsibility they share in these issues,” said outgoing Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Still, in the last two weeks alone, there have been three arrests of students for allegedly posting threats on social media, which is a felony.

Two teens that made similar threats earlier this month will spend the rest of holidays behind bars.

School officials are now asking the federal government for help.

“Federal government, we need your help. We need some sort of oversight so these types of threats stop,” said Cartwright.

The teen who was taken into custody at Miramar High faces a felony charge of bringing a loaded weapon onto a school campus.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.