WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Another young victim of a hit-and-run has lost her life after being in the hospital for months. The family had hoped to one day be able to bring their child home, but sadly the driver’s action has now taken a third life.

The family of Laziyah Stukes is heartbroken after losing a seven-month battle in the hospital. She was in a coma after the incident.

On Monday, Laziyah succumbed to her injuries that were caused by a hit-and-run on Dec. 27 at around 2:48 p.m. in Wilton Manors. She was one of the victims of the hit-and-run that killed two kids and left four others injured.

Five-year-old Paris Kylie Jones and 6-year-old Andrea Fleming were those who died immediately after the crash.

Andrea’s older sister, Draya Fleming, was also injured and still recovering.

“This guy don’t know he took a lot,” said Tyrika Williams, the mother of Andrea and Draya. “He took away our daughter, my daughter, her [Draya] best friend. He took away her [Draya] freedom, she gotta learn how to walk.”

Ten-year-old Johnathan Carter was also hurt but survived.

The driver was 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer and was arrested back in December.

Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash and faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

He was also on probation for burglary in a dwelling in Broward County.

“I think he’s a sick person, man, and then to find out he was already in probation, you know what I’m saying? House arrest or whatever it was and still out there driving in the street like that. Driving like a bat out of hell, man,” said Gregory Holcomb, the grandfather of Andrea and Draya.

Greer remains at the main jail and also faces additional charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and now the death of Laziyah.

Laziyah’s family is now coping with their loss and has begun planning her funeral.

Laziyah’s family has set up a Gofundme account, with the donations going towards Laziyah’s funeral expenses.

