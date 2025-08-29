SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Channel 7 Foundation kicked off this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Sunrise.

This year’s goal is to raise $1 million to help support the fight to end breast cancer.

The Amerant Bank Arena turned pink Thursday night as many survivors and supporters hit the runway, including the Panthers’ General Manager Bill Zito.

“It’s just a great way to bring our community together to help raise money, to help spread awareness, really to help people and the Panthers are thrilled to be part of it. We have a campaign Panthers on the Prowl where we’re selling life size panthers that you can decorate and individualize and we’ve sure had a wonderful time doing that too for a good cause and we’re very blessed to be here and look forward to it,” said Zito.

And that’s not all, 7’s own Vivian Gonzalez was in attendance to emcee the event.

The walk takes place October 25 in Dade and Broward.

