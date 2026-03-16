HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a local perfume outlet are picking up the pieces left behind by a group of thieves who targeted their store over the weekend, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Adi Schwartz Gomez said the thieves were determined to steal from their store, located off State Road 7 in Hollywood, Sunday night.

“We do everything we can, and it’s still not enough,” she said.

Despite the store’s cameras, locks, alarms and even a hurricane-impact front door, video shows the thieves breaking in and taking everything they wanted.

The owner immediately received a notification on her phone about possible movement in her store.

“My alarm was going off. I immediately pulled up my cameras and saw that there were people inside the store,” she said.

Schwartz Gomez immediately called the police, as she watched the thieves ransack her store and fill two large bins with all kinds of colognes and perfumes.

“A minute or so inside, cleared out all the shelves and left,” she said.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the theft. Shelves were empty, and items were scattered across the floor.

“We work really hard, and we just are trying to feed our children at the end of the day, and I’m still paying for stolen goods from two years ago,” said Schwartz Gomez.

The store owner said this is the second time in two years that her business has been targeted. She said she is still paying off $30,000 in stolen perfumes and colognes from the 2024 incident.

Two years later, Schwartz Gomez is left cleaning up the mess and adding more debt from the recently stolen products. No arrests have ever been made.

“Yes, it’s upsetting, yes, it’s infuriating, yes, it’s a violation, but it’s two big break-ins in two years, and then I had a third about a year and a half prior to that, so at this point, I’m just at the point of defeat,” she said.

Now, the family is left contemplating whether or not to call it a day and close for good.

“I do this ’cause I love it, not ’cause I’m getting rich,” she said.

Officials urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

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