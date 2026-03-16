HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a local perfume outlet are picking up the pieces left behind by a group of thieves who targeted their store over the weekend.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Adi Schwartz Gomez said the thieves were determined to steal from their store located off State Road 7 in Hollywood.

“We do everything we can and it’s still not enough,” said Schwartz Gomez.

Despite the store’s cameras, locks, alarms and even a hurricane impact front door, video shows the thieves breaking in and taking everything they wanted.

The owner immediately received a notification on her phone about possible movement in her store.

“My alarm was going off. I immediately pulled up my cameras and saw that there were people inside the store,” she said.

She immediately calls police as she watches thieves ransack her store and fill two large bins with all kinds of colognes and perfumes.

“A minute or so inside, cleared out all the shelves and left,” she said of the thieves’ actions.

7News cameras captured the aftermath of the theft. Shelves were empty and items scattered all across the floor.

“We work really hard and we just are trying to fill our children at the end of the day,” said Schwartz Gomez.

She said this is the second time in two years that her store has been targeted. She says she is still paying off the $30,000 worth of stolen perfumes and colognes from that incident.

Two years later, Schwartz Gomez is left cleaning up the mess and adding more debt from the recently stolen products. No arrests have ever been made.

“Yes, it’s upsetting, infuriating, it’s a violation but it’s two big break-ins in two years and then I had a third about a year and a half prior to that so at this point, I’m just at the point of defeat,” she said.

Now, the family is left contemplating whether or not to call it a day and close for good.

“I do this cause I love it, not cause I’m getting rich,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.

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