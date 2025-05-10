SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 as authorities search for two men caught on surveillance video stealing mail from an apartment complex in Sunrise.

Authorities said the subjects targeted the complex, located off Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, on April 26 and again on April 28.

Surveillance video shows one man walking up to the mailboxes before taking a look around. Another man walks up shortly after and uses a tool to pry open multiple sections of the complex’s mailboxes.

Both men are then seen pulling out several letters and stuffing them inside their pants and underneath their shirts.

Area resident Carlos Vergara spoke with 7News on Friday.

“I hope they catch these guys,” he said.

Vergara has lived in the neighborhood for four years and said this has never happened before.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s been nice and quiet. It’s a residential area, and I’m really surprised this happened,” he said.

Area residents posted flyers to warn others to be on the lookout. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also posted flyers offering up to a $100,000 reward, including a picture of what they said is a possible getaway car, asking for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

“I mean, these guys, they’re pros. I mean, they knew what they were doing and what they came here for,” Vergara said. “Get arrested. I mean, it’s a federal offense. I mean, just get arrested, and they’ll be locked up.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

