PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three people who, they said, were responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in beauty supplies from a store in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance video showed two of the subjects inside of the Ulta Beauty store on Pines Boulevard and 118th Avenue, July 8.

Police said the duo walked out with baskets filled with nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise.

On 7/8/21 three suspects stole approx. $3,000 worth of items from Ulta (11850 Pines Blvd), and it is believed that these individuals are involved in similar crimes throughout the county. The suspects fled in a grey 4-door Toyota sedan.



Call 954-431-2225 with any information. pic.twitter.com/MK1D2OcPN8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 22, 2021

Officials said the thieves fled in a gray four-door Toyota sedan.

Investigators believe the crooks have committed similar crimes throughout the county.

If you have recognize them or have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.