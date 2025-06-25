HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is devastated after his business dream was shattered when thieves stole his food trailer.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Sohail Shadimhr said he had purchased the black trailer so he and his disabled brother, Oroud Jahangiri, could open up their own business.

“This was a way for us to do something as brothers,” said Shadimhr.

“I was very excited, because finally I was going to be on my own feet,” said Jahangiri.

However, just days before the trailer was scheduled to roll out into town, thieves stole it from an Extra Space Storage facility on State Road 7 in Hollywood.

“I get a call Monday, they’re like, ‘Oh, I got some bad news over the weekend,'” said Shadimhr. “I thought someone hit it because it’s in a tight little spot. Turned out that they stole it.”

Shadimhr said he had to break the news to his brother.

“Devastated, devastated. How do I describe it? The most heartbroken,” said Jahangiri.

Shadimhr said he and his brother were already planning menu items such as Persian kabobs and old family recipes.

The entrepreneur showed 7News the generator case he was working on for the trailer.

“So the generator was going to go inside here with the tank,” said Shadimhr.

Sadly, now it’s all on hold.

Shadimhr said it is a shame that thieves don’t know who they stole from, because if they did, perhaps they’d return it.

“That is, come on, that is gotta be the lowest of the lowlifes. How do you steal from – I mean, obviously, they didn’t know, and these people, maybe if they found out?” said Shadimhr.

The brothers now hope the thieves return the stolen trailer.

“I would love to get it back. That’s all we really want,” said Shadimhr.

“I really want to get it back. If I could get it back, that’d be like magic,” said Jahangiri.

In a statement, Extra Space Storage said:

“We are working with local authorities on their investigation of this uncommon break-in. We’ve provided law enforcement with security camera footage and information, which we hope will lead to a resolution quickly. Security is a top priority for Extra Space Storage, and we will be reviewing to see how we could improve security in this usual situation.”

If you have any information on who may have stolen the food trailer, contact Hollywood Police at 954-967-4636 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

