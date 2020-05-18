Thieves ransack, steal valuables from traveling nurses’ Airbnb in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two nurses who traveled to South Florida to treat patients with COVID-19 said thieves ransacked the Airbnb home where they are staying and took off with expensive valuables.

Cellphone video and pictures of the unit, located in Wilton Manors, show rooms in complete disarray.

One of the victims, a nurse from New Hampshire, said the burglary took place on May 9.

“While we were in an Airbnb, we came home one night to find the place burglarized and completely torn apart,” said the nurse, who identified herself as Mia.

Nurses who came to South Florida on special assignment to treat COVID patients were ripped off when someone broke into their rented home. This is video of them finding it ransacked. ⁦@wsvn⁩ #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/Y55DCNn6qA — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 19, 2020

The nurses were staying in a rented home while on special assignment to treat patients with the virus at various hospitals in South Florida.

The victims said the burglars swiped iPads, an iMac, jewelry and other items.

“It’s been terrifying for both of us,” said Mia.

What makes the break-in particularly frightening, Mia said, is how someone gained access to the home.

“There was a door completely ripped off of the wall. My dresser was thrown across room, and the window was torn out so they could get in,” she said.

In total, Mia said, the crooks took off with several thousand dollars in items.

Wilton Manors Police are investigating and looking to identify the subjects.

Mia said, after looking into the burglary, she found video and pictures in her iCloud that could be linked to her stolen devices.

“There is a video of about, maybe, six people in a hotel playing video games and rolling dice,” she said.

Police have not confirmed whether they consider the people in the clip and still shots to be the perpetrators.

Among them, Mia said, there’s “a man with braces, and he’s holding a child.”

Based on the information she found in the iCloud, the images were taken in places as far north as Venice, Florida, and in other parts of the state.

“It’s been pretty scary for us, especially because we came here to try to help out this community,” said Mia.

The nurses have since moved out of the Airbnb and are staying in a hotel.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.