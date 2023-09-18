HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - In a swift and daring theft, criminals got away with half a million dollars worth of jewelry, only to be caught red-handed by a concealed Ring security camera.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning at Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds in Hollywood.

“I’m still listing everything but it’s close to about half a million dollars,” said store owner Christopher.

The burglars gained entry by breaking in through the roof and using sophisticated equipment to avoid security cameras.

“They had this big jamming device, like a bomb almost, with 15 antennas and it was plugged into my alarm system and then they cut all the wires,” said Christopher.

Christopher had a clever ace up his sleeve, however, a concealed Ring camera discreetly positioned in one corner.

Unknown to the suspects, their entire heist was meticulously documented on camera. By the time they became aware of the camera, their fate was sealed.

“[At] 5:13 a.m., one of the guys noticed the little camera I had over there and as the guy was moving, he had the flashlight in his mouth and he flashed the other guy,” said Christopher. “You can see his whole face. He flashed it at the perfect moment.”

Despite the theft, the suspects inadvertently left behind a crucial clue.

“[Crime Scene Investigators] were here for two days straight. We got fingerprints. We got DNA. We got footage. We got pictures,” said Christopher.

Authorities are now diligently pursuing leads to capture those responsible.

