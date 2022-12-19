MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves took items from a South Florida couple leaving them terrified and authorities need the help of the public in catching two people caught on camera.

Police said they posed as survey workers and told the elderly, disabled couple they needed to do some work in their backyard in the Trilogy community of Miramar on Nov. 18.

The woman distracted the homeowners while her accomplice went inside their home and stole cash and jewelry, including a wedding ring.

They were driving a white, newer model vehicle of, possibly, a Kia Seltos.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

