PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief or thieves who took off with his trailer that was filled with pricey equipment.

It happened Monday and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The owner said between the pressure cleaning supplies and the trailer he is estimating $30,000 in lost.

The owner said it’s not just the money lost but also the sentimental value because it was the last thing he and his father purchased together before his dad died.

Police are on the lookout for an older model of what appears to be a Chevy seen in surveillance video.

“The video shows a truck pulling up to the house, kind of seems like he knows what’s going on. Backed up right to the trailer and took off,” said Vincent Pugliese, owner of the trailer.

Without his supplies and trailer, Pugliese is out of work.

This chevy which could possibly be a white 1500 pulls up to the home in Plantation just after noon, backs in, quickly attaches the TrueBuilt trailer before taking off.

“$5,000 commercial pressure cleaners, surface cleaners, electric hose reels, around $20,000 with everything inside,” said Pugliese. “Trailers estimated to be around $9,000.”

Pugliese said he had a job on Tuesday that he had to put on hold.

“Just started picking up a couple of jobs but now I’ve got to get some more equipment here,” said Pugliese.

He said he started the business in 2018 with his father who passed away from Covid a year ago

“My dad’s always been my business partner,” said Pugliese. “He was a Marine.”

The back of the trailer has a logo of his father as a remembrance.

Pugliese believes the thieves may have stripped the wrapping from his trailer and if they did, this is what you can look out for.

“It’s a white trailer, 16-foot, 8-foot walls on it, it’s got some diamond plate on the front of it, it has a dent on the right side if you are facing the trailer,” said Pugliese.

The truck that was seen on surveillance video pulling away the trailer has front-end damage.

“At this point, I know it’s probably gone,” said Pugliese. “If the guy gets caught that’s fine, but karma comes back around.”

If you recognize the trailer you are being advised to call the police.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pugliese.

