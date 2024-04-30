DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of thieves have been arrested after they were caught on surveillance video using a tow truck to steal a car belonging to a owner of a local liquor store.

Now, the owner of the Dania Beach liquor store is offering a $1,000 cash reward to whoever helps find his stolen car.

“I’m so disappointed, I’m so frustrated. That’s why I want to give a reward to whoever steps up and finds the car,” said the owner.

Video shows a man pulling up to the parking lot next to the 1991 Alfa Romeo vehicle on Sunday evening. He even breaks one of the car windows to get inside.

“The car is a classic Alfa Romeo 1991. It was just purchased and it’s sentimental value also,” said the owner. “It’s over 30 years old car. It’s a classic.”

Then the thief calls for a tow truck and proceeds to show the car to another man, as if it were his own.

“He’s probably acting like it’s his car and he’s trying to sell it to him,” said the owner. “It wasn’t like a smash-and-grab type of situation. He took his time, he called the tow truck, and what puzzled me even more the tow truck had no identification.”

Maybe the thief could sell cars, but this crime caught on camera wasn’t his to sell.

“It’s my property and they came on my property and they took the car and it was six at night it was broad daylight too,” said the owner.

A few minutes after that, he enters the store, pays for some alcoholic beverage, and then leaves.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the liquor store to begin their investigation after the owner discovered his car had been stolen.

It didn’t take BSO long to crack the case as they arrested both men on Tuesday afternoon.

The owner said he knew it was just a matter of time.

“You’re not going to get away with it. There’s cameras and I don’t know if you realized it, but we have a clear shot. There’s always cameras and eventually you’re going to get caught,” said the owner.

Now, the owner is still looking for his car that he hopes the public can help him find it.

