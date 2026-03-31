FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a luxury car that was stolen from a Fort Lauderdale home with the owner’s puppy inside.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the perpetrator took off with a white 2024 Bentley Continental from the area of Bayview drive and Northeast 19th Street, Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the owner left the key fob in the coupe while they went inside their home.

Also in the car was Coco, the owner’s 6-month old small black poodle mix.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coco or the stolen Bentley, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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