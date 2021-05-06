Thief steals valuables from 26 storage units in Lauderhill; police believe burglary linked to 2nd break-in

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a break-in at a storage facility in Lauderhill might be connected to a subsequent burglary at another facility.

Surveillance video shows the subject inside the Extra Space Storage complex along West Sunrise Boulevard, Sunday.

The perpetrator is seen using bolt cutters in an attempt to pry open a storage unit, to no avail.

“At one point, the suspect actually takes a pause and starts to stretch because he wasn’t able to get one lock open,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

Still, investigators said, the thief was considerably successful during the break-in.

“Walking around, has a backpack, and he’s trying with bolt cutters to try and break these locks from the storage units,” said Santiago. “Twenty-six individual storage units were broken into.”

Police said the burglar was able to grab a laptop, TVs and coins, but there’s a pretty distinctive clue that was caught on video.

“He was wearing a black shirt with a yellow smiley face, and underneath that yellow smiley face was ‘anti social,'” said Santiago. “I am almost certain that people have seen this individual before.”

Two days later, police said, a similar break-in happened at the Public Storage facility on Sunrise Boulevard, about a mile north from the Extra Space Storage.

Surveillance video captured the subject jumping the fence.

“The m.o. was the same thing. They were breaking these padlocks with a bolt cutter,” said Santiago.

If you have any information on either of these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.