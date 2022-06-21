POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smoke shop was smashed, and the owner is outraged after he said a burglar targeted his shop.

“He first threw the rock here, and he didn’t break the window,” said Fernando, the business owner.

The thief then tried to break the front glass door at the Atomic Air Cigar and Vape shop on Ocean Boulevard at the Hillsboro Inlet Plaza in Pompano Beach.

“Then went through the back and started grabbing a bunch of my merchandise, so you know, we have a variety of flavors, different vapes,” said Fernando.

This is the second time this subject has hit this business, and it just so happens to be Fernando’s birthday. He said back in April the same thing happened. This time, just after midnight.

“Comes in wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats, some Nike slides. He is young, thin, throws like a girl,” said Fernando.

He threw a rock both times to gain access and then grabbed whatever he could, walking out in less than a minute.

“I’m a small business owner,” said Fernando. “Right now, times are tough for everyone, including small business owners, so it’s a headache, especially when you know when my deductible’s less than what he is taking and what he is breaking.”

Fernando said enough is enough. He wants this burglar caught, so he is upping the ante.

“I’m just hoping that justice is served,” said Fernando. “I want to offer a reward if anybody has any details about who it is. I’ll pay them cash. I just kind of want to make sure that he doesn’t continue to do this, especially to my store or anybody else’s.”

On his birthday, Fernando is out thousands of dollars just to replace the door. He said it’s a little over a thousand dollars plus all the merchandise that was stolen inside.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

