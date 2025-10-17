FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman is recounting the moment four pit bulls attacked her and her dog on their morning walk in Fort Lauderdale.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, 79-year-old Andrea Edwards said the attack occurred on Monday near Riverland Drive. The dogs came from the street over.

“They just wouldn’t stop. They wouldn’t stop,” she said. “I was screaming my head off and there was no one that could help me.”

7News obtained surveillance video of the attack.

Edwards’ son said it’s not the first time the family has seen these dogs, but this time was different.

“They’re a nuisance. They’re always out here. I’ve chased them away, I don’t know how many times,” he said.

Her son told 7News his mom and the dog named Max never had a chance against the four dogs.

“He tried. He fought them off for a minute until the cops got there,” he said.

Edwards was rushed to the hospital where she spent the last few days. Friday, she was home recovering as her arm remains bandaged.

“They sliced me here. They ripped my arm, they ripped this arm,” she said.

Max sadly did not survive.

“My best friend, I’ve had him for five years. He was the most intelligent dog I’ve ever seen. I could talk to him like I’m talking to you. He knew what I was saying,” she said.

According to the Broward County Animal Care, six mixed-breed dogs were recovered and impounded from the area. One of them was Max.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers told Animal Care officials that four of the six dogs became aggressive toward the officers and two of them may have been Tased.

The owner of the other five dogs received multiple citations from Animal Care and surrendered ownership of the dogs.

The four dogs involved in the attack have since been euthanized, according to Animal Care.

