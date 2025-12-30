POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of one of three young people who, authorities said, were killed in a violent crash in Pompano Beach described the victims as an inseparable trio who attended the same high school.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Juan Alcocer said the victims in Monday evening’s crash were his little brother, his cousin and a family friend.

“I didn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it,” he said.

Late Tuesday morning, Alcocer visited the spot along the 1600 block of North Federal Highway where, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, the victims were killed.

Investigators said the victims’ white sedan crashed into a bus stop and concrete pole.

“They were like the Three Musketeers, always together, every day, always together,” said Alcocer.

Alcocer identified the victims as his 18-year-old younger brother Richard, their 16-year-old cousin Miguel and their 15-year-old family friend Junior.

Witnesses Jessica and Jerry Garcia described what they heard and saw.

“The white car in particular was flying by to try and make the light. The light was already yellow turning to red, and he flew by,” said Jerry.

Deputies said the white car collided with another car before crashing into the light pole and the bus stop.

“So loud, it was so loud, like we’ve just – we’ve been shaking.” said Jessica.

Cellphone video captured first responders as they worked quickly to remove the three victims from the vehicle as nearby drivers watched in fear.

Paramedics rushed the patients to Broward Health North.

“Sadly, all three were pronounced deceased,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “To have three young people die in a crash like this, it absolutely breaks your heart.”

The crash left the bus stop torn apart and the light pole on its side, with shattered glass thrown about the sidewalk.

Alcocer said the family found out about the crash because the mother of one of the victims was tracking their phones and got an alert that they were traveling at a high rate of speed.

Alcocer said the alert stopped, and she tried to call her son. No one picked up.

“We have teenage boys, and for us, this is just so painful,” said Jessica.

Deputies shut down a portion of North Federal Highway for hours. Their investigation lasted well into the night.

“They are taking witness statements, gathering evidence, looking for video that will help them try and understand what led up to this tragedy,” said Codd.

Tuesday morning, crews removed the debris left behind.

Family members told 7News all three victims were students at Blanche Ely High School, with Richard having graduated this past spring.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or an official cause, as they continue their investigation into the crash.

