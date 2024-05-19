POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a South Florida family have unlocked a better future as they prepare to move into their new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Sheena Moody-Embery was brought to tears Saturday when she talked about her experience of home ownership through Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

“It was amazing, best experience ever,” she said. “They are there to make sure you don’t fall, you don’t cry, you’re not hungry. Like, that’s what I got from them, and I appreciate it.”

Moody-Embery and the rest of her family were living in a cramped house with more family members than rooms, but that has all changed.

The new homeowner and her family’s home was dedicated Saturday in Pompano Beach.

Without help from Habitat and sponsor Holman Automotive, this grateful family said, they would not have been been able to buy on their own.

“it’s just so rewarding to be a part of this and see the joy coming from the family and from the communities,” said Ken Loiseau, Vice President of Dealership Operations at Holman Automotive.

“Keeping the American dream alive, and seeing what this family has accomplished, has been a beautiful day and celebration,” said Habitat for Humanity of Broward CEO and Executive Director Nancy Robin.

The celebration would not have been complete without a tour of Moody-Embery’s two-story, 1,600-square-foot home.

“It is an amazing program, and if I had to do it all over again, I would,” she said, “’cause they took care of us, and that was important to me and my husband.”

The Moody-Embery family is expected to move into their new home in a few weeks.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

