FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner turned the tables on a group of thieves after one of them who was caught on camera swiping packages.

Surveillance video captured an Amazon delivery driver dropping off the packages on the front porch of the residence, located along Southwest 28th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., June 23.

Speaking with 7News a week later, the homeowner, who asked not to have her face shown, said she received a Ring camera motion alert. Then, a minute or so later, she received another one.

“I got another one immediately after, and I’d seen somebody grabbing the box and running away, so I just quickly came in the house and out the front door.

“I saw it on camera! Excuse me!” the homeowner is heard screaming in the security video as she walked outside.

The homeowner said the thief jumped into a black Nissan Sentra, and then she jumped into her truck.

“They went that way, so I went [in the opposite direction], and when I went that way, they were trying to come back around, and I kind of put my truck, like, right there and [said], ‘Stop, I want my packages,'” said the homeowner.

Cellphone video captured a woman behind the wheel of the Sentra.

“I was arguing with the driver about my packages that they stole, and they were trying to tell me that it was a mistake, they were picking it up from my neighbor,” said the homeowner. “I said, ‘You don’t know my neighbor.'”

“You’re taking her to steal packages! You took her to steal packages!” the homeowner is heard saying in the cellphone video. “You pulled up in front of my house. That’s OK, the police are going to get you.”

The homeowner said she has the Sentra’s plate number and the two women’s names. She has since filed a report with Fort Lauderdale Police.

“We were arguing over if it was a mistake, and that’s when the guy came, and he realized, since I had her stuff – he had the packages in his hand, he was like, ‘Oh, no, I was going to bring them back to you,'” said the homeowner. “It was a mistake,’ and I’m like, ‘No, you weren’t. I had to stop and chase you guys.'”

The homeowner said she did get her two packages back. She said there were two cars: the black Nissan that was following the Amazon truck and another car that the man was in.

“What they’re doing is, they have two cars. They’re passing the package off, so if they get caught, police call on that car, and when they’re pulled over, they don’t have any packages on them,” she said.

The homeowner said the group has targeted other homes in the area, and now she wants them arrested.

“They picked the wrong house that day. They did, they picked the wrong house,” she said.

The packages contained a quilt set and some ice packs for the homeowner’s son worth roughly around $100. Because the subject reached into the porch area to grab the packages, it’s considered a burglary, and police are investigating.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

