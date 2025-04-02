POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was left injured and hospitalized after a normal day in the park took a dangerous turn, and now the victim’s daughter is speaking out on the brutal attack.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Chiketia Ponder said her dad was taking his usual stroll early in the morning of March 25 at Hunters Manor Park, located at 1801 NW 4th St.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Trevoy Williams approached the victim and began beating him.

“They robbed him, they took his car, they took his phone, they took all of his belongings that he had on him that day,” she said. “Basically, they just left him out, I say, for dead.”

Her father has undergone a second surgery and remains in the hospital after suffering a broken leg and severe head injuries from the attack.

“He didn’t deserve that. Just to come out and walk, he did not deserve to be attacked in that manner. No one deserves that,” she said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Williams, linking him to two separate attacks — the one that targeted Ponder’s father and another that took place the very next day.

But Ponder believes Williams did not act alone.

“I’m happy that someone is in custody. I hope justice is served with this person,” Ponder said of the arrest. “However, if there were additional people, I would like for them to find them, and they should be arrested.”

Ponder said her father faces a long road to recovery, adding that authorities have recovered almost everything that was stolen from him that morning, including his car.

“I am heartbroken that someone – there’s no respect for our seniors,” she said.

Now, she’s warning others to be careful when walking alone in the parks.

“If you can go out and just attack a 74-year-old person, like, what type of person are you? And who’s to say that they won’t do it again?” she said.

Ponder wants to give other walkers a heads up about what happened to her dad.

“Just be aware that we have people out here who are lurking and preying on elderly seniors and who knows what else,” she said.

Williams faces several charges, including aggravated battery of someone 65 or older and robbery. He remains at the Broward County Jail.

If you have any information on either attack that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.