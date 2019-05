(WSVN) - Some very good Parkland pups are getting a special spot in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas yearbook.

Students shined the limelight on 14 service and therapy dogs at the school for their emotional help in the months following the mass shooting last year.

We love that Chief loves his yearbook! Make sure to find him to sign it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHw0gjtptH — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 14, 2019

Those very good dogs, some even wearing bow ties, smiled for their spotlight moment in the book.

