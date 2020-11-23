The Wharf Fort Lauderdale recloses after large crowds trigger COVID concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale hot spot has closed its doors two days after it reopened amid reports that large crowds that gathered at the business were not observing COVID-19 safety guidelines.

7News cameras captured a long line of people outside of The Wharf Fort Lauderdale along las Olas Boulevard, Saturday night. The customers were not practicing social distancing, and many were seen without face masks.

In a statement issued Sunday, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller wrote, “The Wharf was serving people who weren’t wearing masks. Allowing a large crowd of people to gather closely together without wearing a mask creates a superspreader COVID-19 event.”

A spokesperson for the popular restaurant and bar confirmed the closure in a statement posted on social media. It reads in part, “When we created The Wharf, our goal was to enhance the community, while providing an enjoyable experience for all guests. Unfortunately, due to the statewide spike in cases and local regulations, we will be temporarily shutting down. … We will reopen when we are able to provide the proper experience at our beautiful outdoor venue.”

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale had just reopened its doors for the first time in months on Friday.

