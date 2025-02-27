POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed their car into a smoke shop in Pompano Beach, sending one of the passengers to the hospital, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the 1000 block of Southwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver went over the sidewalk and crashed into the front window of the smoke shop and kept going until they hit a wall that divided the smoke shop with a barber shop.

7News cameras captured workers picking up the debris and offloading plywood to begin the repair work.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to officials.

One person was treated at the scene while paramedics transported a second person to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The car sustained front-end damage, and nearby businesses sustained minor damage from the crash.

Witnesses described what they saw and felt.

“It literally sounded like something dropped on the roof. Like, I don’t know if you could put that image in your mind, but it sounded like something dropped on the roof, and we were like, ‘What the hell?’ The walls were shaking,” said Brittany Clark, who works nearby.

“I stood there for a few minutes, and someone said the ambulance was on the way, and so, I kind of back up a little bit and stood there and waited, and then I heard the ambulance coming out, and I climbed over the stuff and came on out,” said a man who was in the business next door.

The man said he went to the smoke shop to assess if everyone was OK and try to help in any way he could.

The businesses were closed for the day.

