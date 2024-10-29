PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Medical students saw the latest tools firsthand as the biotech company, Intuitive’s Mobile Lab, visited the Memorial Cancer Institute in Pembroke Pines.

The Thoracic Oncology Mobile Experience, or TOME, truck is an 18-wheel, 80 thousand-pound interactive laboratory that aims to bring advanced robotic systems and instruments to hospitals across the country.

“The truck has the equipment that we use to take care of lung cancer,” said Dr. Mohamed El Zaeedi, a thoracic surgeon at Memorial Health Care System. “With such technology, which here at Memorial Health Care System, we are very fortunate to have it, we can provide the patient with the most advanced way of early diagnosis and precise treatment of lung cancer.”

As diagnoses of lung cancer become more frequent, the event aims to share its technologies so doctors can treat the disease more efficiently.

“It was a great experience. I got to use three of the four articulating arms. We were just practicing using the Da Vinci machine after learning about its capabilities,” said Maxwell Whitney, a student. “It’s a life goal of mine to solve issues in the world as well has helping others, so this culminates my goals in life as well as my passions for robotics.”

The T.O.M.E. featured Intuitive’s complete portfolio of robotic technologies to help facilitate the further improvement of patient outcomes. Students studying robotics received the opportunity to learn more and practice with such devices, ranging from detection to intervention.

“Very few people know that we lose close to 140-thousand Americans every year to lung cancer,” said Luis Raez M.D., the chief scientific officer and medical director of the Memorial Cancer Institute. “That’s why we really need a lot of awareness.”

Lung Cancer Awareness Month runs throughout November.

