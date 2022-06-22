DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A legendary R&B group took the stage in South Florida for a benefit concert.

The benefit show featuring The Temptations was made possible by the Embrace Girls Foundation as part of the Foundation’s “Intimate Evening With” benefit concert series.

The group performed in the Casino at Dania Beach Sunday. The group was the latest performance for the many sold out shows at the casino.

The Embrace Girls Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The event “Intimate Evening With” by the nonprofit has become fairly popular and has become a trademark. Those who attended were able to enjoy dinner and a meet and greet with the artists.

Some of the famous faces who have performed for the benefit in the past have been Jeffrey Osborne (June), David and Tamela Mann (August) and Gerald Alston and The Manhattans with singer/actress Regina Belle (December).

In 2021, Rolling Stone magazine declared The Temptations as “the greatest Black vocal group of the modern era.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.