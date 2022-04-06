FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The determined bus driver who weaved through traffic to deliver a shooter to the front door of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department described the tense moments leading to the gunman’s arrest.

Speaking with 7News hours after the Broward County Commission awarded her with the Medal of Valor on Tuesday, Gwendolyn Whitfield credited a higher power for guiding her on March 17.

“The spirit of God guided me to the police station,” she said.

For Whitfield, it was a regular workday, as she headed westbound on Broward Boulevard in rush hour traffic.

Police said 34-year-old Jamal Meyers was in the back of the bus when he opened fire.

That’s when Whitfield made her move. She jumped over the median and into oncoming eastbound traffic.

Surveillance video captured the bus as the driver dodged cars and narrowly missed a bicyclist.

Whitfield said her goal was to get to the parking lot of the nearby Fort Lauderdale Police Department building any way she could.

“I saw a bit of the footage for that. I couldn’t tell you how. I really couldn’t tell you how,” she said. “I drove past it today for the first time, and I’m still – I’m looking at that entrance to the police department, and I’m just thanking God for allowing me to be able to do that in a safe manner, the safest manner that I could.”

Witnesses who spoke with 7News that day described the chaotic moments.

“She pulled up there like she knew where she was going,” said a woman.

Police quickly realized something was wrong and took down the accused shooter right there in the parking lot.

Investigators said Meyers fired 21 bullets, killing two passengers identified as Gregory Campbell and Danny Colon.

The other passengers were able to get off the bus safely at the police department.

“The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives,” said FLPD Acting Chief Luis Alvarez.

“I attribute that to God, God’s saving power,” said Whitfield. “He promises us a peace that surpasses all understanding, and this is a perfect example of that.”

Wearing her uniform and surrounded by her family, an overwhelmed Whitfield was honored by the county for keeping calm and keeping her wits about her in the most dangerous of circumstances.

“The board hereby designates Tuesday, April 5, 2022 as Gwendolyn Whitfield Day in Broward County, Florida,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

“I’m sorry that this even happened. I will never understand why it happened, but one thing I do understand is that Broward County comes together when it’s time to,” said Whitfield during the ceremony.”

When asked to further elaborate on her earlier speech, Whitfield said, “I mean that because I am, I’m proud to live in Broward County. We all came together, we all prayed together, and we all are going to overcome this.”

Whitfield said there were many heroes that day, not just her.

Even though she wore her uniform at the proclamation, she has not returned to work yet.

Meyers remains at the Broward County Jail and is facing two murder charges.

