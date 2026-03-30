FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After years of high food prices, the war in Iran has led to higher gas prices and unrelenting grocery prices, putting the squeeze on people most in need. But a Broward County pantry is hoping to help.

At The Pantry of Broward in Fort Lauderdale, volunteers hand out food boxes to seniors on fixed incomes to help them get the help they need.

One of those recipients is Judy Johson, a retired woman who is raising her 10-year-old grandson at home.

“Things are tough. Gas, food prices, when you run out of food, you know, what do you do?” she said.

Senior citizens like Johson, who are registered with the local pantry, receive about 55 pounds of food each month, which is a great help for many of them.

“They’re helping, they bend over backwards, I mean, they’re dripping with honey, they’re so kind. They’re awesome,” said Johson.

The pantry’s CEO, Maureen Luna, said the organization is there to help whoever needs it.

“Our main purpose is that we provide food boxes to seniors, living on low-fixed incomes, and grandparents raising grandchildren,” said Luna.

Those aged 60 or older, or grandparents with grandchildren at home, can register at no extra cost.

“With the current rise in food prices has absolutely hit this demographic, these are people who lived on fixed incomes, there is really not an opportunity where they’re going to make more money, or bring in additional income, so to be able to come to a place like us, and supplement their food for the month, really becomes crucial,” said Luna.

She added that the organization helps customers reach their daily nutritional intake.

“As seniors become older, they tend to eat less and less. The ideal meal of a senior is often a can of soup and a sleeve of crackers, so by coming here, getting our food boxes, we are able to make sure that they’re getting the basic nutrition in their diet at no cost to them,” said Luna.

And with inflation taking a toll on many of these seniors’ wallets and the price of many essentials increasing, Luna says the pantry has gotten busier.

“Our phones are ringing more so than ever, for people looking to become clients. We currently have a waiting list. And we’re trying to clear that waiting list every month,” said Luna.

As for Johson, she’s blessed that she’s able to get the food she and her grandson need.

“He’s a big boy, has a great appetite, this is such a blessing, introducing vegetables to the young fellow, you know, that is wonderful,” said Johson.

Luna said anyone who thinks they’re eligible to start receiving food through The Pantry of Broward can call their office or visit their website to speak with a case manager and begin their paperwork.

For more information on The Pantry of Broward County, click here.

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