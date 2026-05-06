FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who, they said, struck a pedestrian in Fort Lauderdale overnight, then took off.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run on East Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast Fourth Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A witness described the moment of impact.

“The guy flew in the sky and landed on the ground. It was a hard hit, ’cause it [caused] a cracked windshield and everything,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Investigators said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Back at the scene, the witness gave police the vehicle’s tag number, which led officers to the car, found unoccupied, a short distance away.

The driver remains on the run, as FLPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit attempts to determine the circumstances surrounding this crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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