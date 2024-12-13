FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to this year’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Winterfest Boat Parade is officially on.

The annual celebration giving South Florida a chance to show off some holiday spirit while also benefiting their community.

Hailed as the “Best Show on H20” dozens of boaters are expected to take part, with many putting the finishing touches on their vessels Thursday.

In an unexpected turn of events, last year’s event was canceled due to the weather, making it the most anticipated event this holiday season.

“It’s going to be amazing. I’m just really super, excited as you know because actually canceling a parade and knowing that the weather is going to be perfect for everybody. We’re all hyper,” said Winterfest President Lisa Scott-Founds.

This year’s theme is “From Sawgrass to Seagrass: Waves of Holiday Cheer”.

“You know what’s so amazing, that we’ve got the coolest theme this year, from Sawgrass to Seagrass and it really is reflective of what Broward County has to offer and here we are near the beach, near the sawgrass and it is just going to be so amazing,” said Founds.

The one-of-a-kind parade showcases a display of beautifully decorated boats of all sizes along a 12-mile route.

It all goes down Saturday along the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Live performances and special appearances are set to happen throughout the night.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus, Stanley from the Florida Panther, and more.

The show begins at 6:30p.m.

For tickets and more information about Saturday’s Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, click here.

