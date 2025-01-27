HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Many lined the streets of Downtown Hollywood for the city’s 4th annual My Hollywood Pride celebration.

The festival happened Sunday and aimed to highlight the area’s LGBTQ+ community.

People who attended enjoyed the various vendors, performances and youth activities.

“Oh I’m very pleased with this turnout you know its very important in these moments, especially political moment, where it can feel very turbulent right now its so important to have moments like this to come together to celebrate as a community and kind of keep fired up for the fight,” said the Chair of My Hollywood Pride Festival, Todd Delmay.

7News anchor Craig Stevens took the stage to emcee the event.

The festival’s “Keep it 100” theme also celebrated Hollywood’s centennial.

