DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate a grand opening in Deerfield Beach.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and JM Family Teen Center open their doors and held a ceremony off South Dixie Highway, Wednesday.

The center focuses on serving hundreds of teens in the community.

“Here at The Boys and Girls Clubs, we know that keeping teens engaged in experiences at our clubs translates to positive outcomes around graduating from high school, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, and preparing for a great future,” said Harry Stampler from The Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The club provides resources for kids’ education, activities to help their communities, character development and a place to take part in athletics and other programs to live a healthy and productive life.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.