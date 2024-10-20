FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Abilities Expo came to South Florida to help boost the independence of the disability community.

The event brought the latest innovations, adaptive activities, and essential resources to the Sunshine State to ensure event go-ers can enjoy the latest ground-breaking technology.

One of the most highly anticipated parts of the event is an adaptive climbing wall known as the “Mini el Capitan.”

“It’s really important to have an expo like this, because it gives information to those with seen and unseen disabilities that really don’t know about things that could improve their lives,” said Dave Stevens, an athlete at the event. “Wheelchairs that can help you go outside and do things cross country. Little things to improve yourself, like being able to get inside a bathtub or a toilet, and without having someone have to lift you. Plus, there’s all kinds of workshops and things to help improve their lives. Hurricane preparedness, insurances, and then there’s, of course, performances by the world-famous Rollettes to let people know that you can dance and still be in a wheelchair.”

The event is being held at the Broward Convention Center and will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

