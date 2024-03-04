LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a 1-year-old dog is speaking out after, she said, her dog was stolen out of her daughter’s arms by a woman in Lauderhill.

“She’s cute. She’s a small white Maltipoo dog,” said 5-year-old Aaliyah Francis, who had her dog stolen.

The incident happened on Saturday near their home along the 1200 block of Northwest 56th Avenue.

According to Francis, she was holding their Maltipoo when an unknown woman came up to her daughter and asked to pet the dog. That’s when the woman grabbed the dog went to a nearby car and drove off.

“A lady came, I picked up the dog, and a lady came and said she wanted to pet the dog and when she pet the dog, she took it out of my hand and went to the car and drove away,” said Aaliyah.

The girl said the woman, who was driving a black Sedan, pulled up to the side of the girl’s home. She said the blonde-haired, short woman asked the pet the dog, named Krystal, and took her from her hands.

I said ‘Where are you going?’ and she didn’t say nothing,” said Aaliyah.

Aaliyah’s mother, Afia, said she is shocked the dog theft occurred outside her home.

“I am so uneasy that this happened right in front of my house to my daughter. They cried and cried. She cried herself to sleep that day,” said Afia Francis.

The family described their relationship with the pet.

“Every day I take her outside and we run together,” said Alique Francis.

“Me and Alique were crying and we were upset,” said Aaliyah.

Aaliyah said the theft happened so fast.

“I was looking and said ‘Where’s the dog?’, ‘The lady took her’ and I said ‘What?'” said Afia.

The family said they jumped in the car to look for the missing dog but didn’t find her.

“That was my emotional support pet because I work from home, I get lonely, I was getting depressed, so the kids and my husband bought it for me last year for Mother’s Day,” said Afia.

The family hopes the woman who grabbed the dog returns her or that someone recognizes the pet and calls Lauderhill Police.

“You need to go to jail,” said Alique.

“That is so bad. That is rude,” said Aaliyah. “You’re not supposed to be doing that, that’s our dog,” said Aaliyah.

The family said they are heartbroken as they don’t know where the dog is nor what will happen to it.

Following the alleged theft, Lauderhill Police confirmed that they took a report and will assign a detective to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

