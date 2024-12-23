FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale resident is speaking out after, he said, he spotted a coyote near his home in what has become a concerning trend in parts of South Florida.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Christian Egger said he was enjoying his coffee and talking on the phone when he saw the wild animal relaxing on his boat, Saturday afternoon.

“Now, that was the crazy thing, he was on the boat. He wasn’t just in the yard or by a trash can; he was on my boat,” he said.

Egger, who lives in the Riverside Park neighborhood, said he was shocked when he walked outside his backyard.

“At first I thought it was my neighbor’s dog; then I came out, realized it was a coyote and shooed him away,” he said. “[The coyote] ran over [to] my neighbor’s dock and then jumped in the water and went for a swim for about 20 minutes and swam away.”

Egger said the coyote was not aggressive, but he was concerned because his small dog was outside at the time.

“I know they can be aggressive, but this one wasn’t, thankfully,” he said. “You know, 20 minutes before I had my puppy outside, and she made it through.”

Egger said he’s grateful no one was hurt.

“Like I said, you know, just having a puppy, I’ve got an 8-year-old son, you know? That’s a little alarming, but I think they’re probably more scared of us,” he said.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warn residents who spot a coyote to refrain from approaching the animal and to report the sighting.

