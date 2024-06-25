FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Panther fans celebrate a historic victory, a father and son express how huge this moment is for them.

A series sweep would have had its perks but for Joel and Mitchell Wiseman, they will never forget being part of a comeback team.

“Were you nervous at all?” said 7News’ reporter Michael Hudak.

“I actually was,” said Joel.

“But you were confident?” said Hudak.

“Ya,” said Joel.

The father and son were able to cherish the Panthers championship together, 31 years in the making.

For Joel and Mitchell, that time is cherished.

“We almost lost this guy two or three times over the past six months and I’m not even kidding. And for him to be able to get out and even come to a hockey game and then see this happen. I mean unbelievable, unbelievable,” said Mitchell about his father.

A Panthers Stanley Cup was a bucket list item for Mitchell and his 79-year-old dad.

“It felt very reminiscent of the other team, I mean, when you wait forever,” said Joel.

It is a celebration for them just as much as the entire organization.

“Thank you. Panthers are a class organization and we are thrilled. Go cats,” said Mitchell.

A team uniting a city, a fan base and a father and son.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.