(WSVN) - A Texas woman last seen on Sunday leaving a Target store in Fort Lauderdale has been located.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said 30-year-old Summer Leo was found safe on Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough County.

Officials said Leo was in town from Texas visitng her family when she went missing.

Leo was found with Timothy Bowman.

Bowman has been detained for questioning.

The investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing.

